Caldwell Police searching for stabbing suspect

CALDWELL, ID - Caldwell Police are looking for a suspect who stabbed a business employee early Monday morning.

It happened about 2 a.m., when the Canyon County Sheriff’s dispatch center was notified that a Hispanic man in his twenties had stolen some property from a business in the 100 Block of West Simplot Blvd. in Caldwell. “Officers determined that a male employee of the business had been stabbed once by a male suspect, and property had been taken from the business,” said Caldwell Police Lt. Dave Wright. Police did not disclose the property that was taken.

Paramedics took the victim to an area hospital where he is being treated for what officials are describing as a non-life threatening wound.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, last seen wearing a Dallas jersey, black sweat pants, and a black snapback hat.

The Caldwell Police Department is asking for help identifying the suspect, captured in surveillance photos. If you have any information, please contact the Caldwell Police Department at 454-7531 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS. You can also contact the Police Department on Facebook.



