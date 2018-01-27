Caldwell, (ID) - A 19-year-old Caldwell woman is behind bars and a woman is hospitalized after an overnight shooting in Caldwell.

Police were called around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning to the 400 block of Joliet Street for a report of a female with a gunshot wound. The woman was located by responding officers and transported to Saint Alphonsus Medical in Boise, where she was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene before officers arrived, but after learning the suspect’s identity, Caldwell Police detectives received information the female may be at a residence near the 500 block of Joliet Street in Caldwell.

Caldwell Police officers and detectives went to the home and found the female hiding outside with the handgun still in her possession. She was taken to the Caldwell Police Department, where detectives interviewed her.

Following the interview, detectives were able to determine the altercation was an isolated incident between the two females.

The suspect was identified as 19-year-old Arlette Tineza. She was transported to the Canyon County Jail and faces charges of Aggravated Battery, Possession of Stolen Property, Possession of Controlled Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.