Caldwell Police Mounted Unit taking shape

CALDWELL, ID — The Caldwell Police Department is starting up a brand new horseback unit. The unit will be the only one of its kind active in Idaho.

Caldwell Police Chief, Rex Ingram explained that the unit will most likely be made up of around six to seven officers trained on the horses.

Chief Ingram said that these are not regular horses so they want to make sure both horses and riders are certified and clear to patrol.

The next question some may ask, is 'who is paying for all of this?' Chief Ingram explained, "this entire vision, this entire unit is run on donations."

Chief Ingram says they created the Caldwell Police Mounted Foundation, where people or businesses can donate funds to help pay for hay, tack, or even vet visits for the horses.

Depending on the number of donations they receive, Chief Ingram hopes to be ready for the 100th anniversary of the Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Chief Ingram explained that he wanted to be able to patrol the event, as well as show off the unit inside the arena.

Chief Ingram also said that he wants this to be a way for the community to feel comfortable with the presence of law enforcement.

"We’re in the business of crime prevention and community engagement. Nothing brings more people together than animals. Animals have a sense of tranquility for young children. They have a sense of tranquility for adults," explained Chief Ingram.

If you want to help fund this unit, you can head to the Caldwell Police Mounted Foundation Instagram and click the link to set up a donation.

