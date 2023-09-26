Caldwell police looking for suspect in Luby Park stabbing incident

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police are looking for a suspect, described as being a white male, six feet tall with a medium build and short hair, who is believed to have stabbed a male victim near Luby Park just before 1:00 am Tuesday morning.

Police officers responded to a call to a local hospital and interviewed the stabbing victim, who told officers that the suspect gave him a ride before stopping at the park. The two males then became engaged in an altercation that resulted in the suspect attacking the victim with a knife. The suspect fled the scene on foot.

The victim's injuries have been reported as non-life threatening.

The incident is under investigation.

If you have any information related to this incident, please call 208-343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.