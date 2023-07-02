Caldwell Police investigating weekend drive-by shootings

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell police are currently investigating drive-by shootings which were reported early on Sunday morning. Currently, they have not reported any suspects.

The first of the shootings was reported around 1:14 a.m., at the 500 block of E. Freeport Street. When they arrived, officers found that shots had been fired, but only an unoccupied vehicle had been hit.

While investigating the situation, officers learned that neighbors in the area had also heard shots fired at the 700 block of E. Freeport, just east of the scene.

After investigating the new crime scene officers determined the situation to be the same, with shots being fired and only hitting an unoccupied vehicle. Police believe the two shootings to be connected.

“Good luck running away from justice. Operation Safe Streets and our investigative team will systematically track you down and bring you to your new home at the Canyon County Jail, where you can sit and think about what you will tell a judge as to why you carried out drive-by shootings in our peaceful town this morning. Your actions were reckless and cowardly, at best,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell's Chief of Police.

Officers believe the shootings to be gang-related and targeted. They are asking anyone with information to call 343-COPS or non-emergency dispatch at 208-454-7531.