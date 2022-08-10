Caldwell police investigating possible animal cruelty case after video circulates social media

Caldwell police officers took possession of a dog that is part of an on-going investigation in a possible animal cruelty case after video of an incident circulated social media.

Dispatch was called Sunday about a possible animal cruelty in Caldwell, with the caller saying they observed a dog "yelping" outside and then saw a man hit a dog in front of their home, police report. The caller reported the incident was captured on a Ring doorbell.

Officers were unable to locate the man after the initial call, but a video of the incident circulating social media helped identify him to police.

Animal control examined the dog and reported finding no obvious signs of injury or other indications of suffering, according to a news release from Caldwell Police Department. The dogs owner was identified as the same person in the video and was cooperative with investigations.

Caldwell police announced the dog has been taken into possession, but no arrests have been made. Investigations into the incident are on-going.