UPDATE: Three arrested in relation to an armed robbery in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — UPDATE: Caldwell Police detectives have arrested three people in relation to an armed robbery at a Jacksons in Caldwell.

Two 16-year-old males, both of Nampa, and a 20-year-old female, Krystine Lopez of Caldwell, were taken into custody at a home on College Ave. on Sunday. Police say CPD Street Crimes Unit Investigators had help from the US Marshals for the arrests.

During the investigation, police determined the two males had conspired to do the armed robbery at the Maverick gas station near 10th and Ustick in Caldwell about an hour before the Jacksons robbery, but were interrupted.

Both men are currently being held at the Canyon County Juvenile Detention Center. Lopez was arrested for harboring the two men, she is currently in the Canyon County Jail charged with harboring a felony fugitive, according to police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Caldwell Police responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Jacksons on S. Montana at around 4:45 Thursday morning. Police say the clerk reported being robbed at gunpoint by a man, who left the area on foot with cash.

The man ran north on S. Montana Ave. He is described as a Hispanic male in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, jeans, a black and red Chicago Bulls hat and a black face mask.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage of the man entering a dark-colored passenger car that was parked nearby after the robbery, according to a news release.

If you recognize the suspect or suspect's vehicle, please contact Detective Holmes at 208-455-4596, Canyon County Dispatch at 208-454-7531 or CrimeStoppers of Southwest Idaho at 208-343-COPS.