CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell police were responding to a domestic dispute when they found a potentially explosive device in the home in the 200 block of Walnut St. in Caldwell.

Several homes were evacuated and the public asked to avoid the area as the Nampa bomb squad was brought in for assistance.

The device was quickly taken care of by the bomb squad, and neighbors were allowed back in their homes.

One person has been arrested.

The Caldwell police are continuing to investigate the scene.