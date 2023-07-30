Caldwell Police arrest 14-year-old involved in the shooting of a child

CALDWELL, Idaho — Police arrested a 14-year-old boy involved in the shooting of a child which took place on June 29. Police were investigating the incident after the victim had been admitted to West Valley Medical Center to treat the gunshot wound, which was non-life threatening.

While interviewing those at the crime scene, a home on Galveston Street, officers determined that a teenager on the scene had seemingly shot the other child.

The 14-year-old was arrested and taken to juvenile detention where he was charged with:



Aggravated battery with a deadly weapon

Two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Juvenile in possession of a firearm

Unlawful discharge of a firearm in city limits

Destruction of evidence

and Disorderly conduct

“My heart is heavy as we try to understand why a child was shot today in our city. My thoughts are with him and his family as they navigate through this horrific incident. I am proud of our men and women who worked collectively with the Nampa Police Department to apprehend the person responsible for this act of violence,” said Rex Ingram, Caldwell Chief of Police.

Details surrounding the shooting have yet to be revealed. An investigation into the situation continues as the victim recovers.