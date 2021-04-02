Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas announces he is not running for re-election

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas announced he is not seeking re-election this year. Nancolas said other than family, serving as Mayor has been "the most humbling and treasured experience in my life."
Nancolas was born in Twin Falls and has lived in Caldwell for most of the last 58 years. According to the City of Caldwell website, he served on the Caldwell Planning and Zoning Commission from 1987 through 1989.
In 1989, he was elected to the Caldwell City Council, where he served as Council President and was on the Finance Committee, Traffic Commission, Senior Citizen Board, Airport Commission and the Planning and Zoning liaison.
Nancolas ran for Mayor in July 1997 and has since been re-elected for five successive terms.
It is with mixed emotions that I officially announce that I will not seek re-election to the office of Mayor in the wonderful City of Caldwell. Other than family, serving as Mayor has been the most humbling and treasured experience in my life! It is an honor and privilege to have been able to serve this incredible City for the past 33+ years! Two years as Planning and Zoning Member, eight years as Council Member, and 23+ years as Mayor...It has been my distinct honor to have served with many wonderful Council Members, City Leaders, Business Leaders, Educators, Developers, Elected Officials, Religious Leaders, and the most professional and dedicated employees in the World! These amazing people inspired me, encouraged me, and trusted me.
For that, I am eternally grateful!
Watching this glorious City change and prosper over the years is the most rewarding and humbling experience of my professional career. This City has blossomed and has returned to its rightful place as the Treasure of the Valley! It is a City that has placed Family at the top of its priority list! It is a great place where families can thrive, live safely, work, play and prosper! The Downtown has returned to the heartbeat of the City and destination point for the Valley and Region. We have become the home of numerous, wonderful businesses and employers, creating good jobs for our hard working citizens. Caldwell is my home, and I am proud of her!
I am so thankful for my wonderful and supportive wife and family! I could not have served without their love and support! I am so grateful for each of them and their encouragement, understanding, and trust! I am also thankful for a kind and loving Heavenly Father, who answers prayers and has guided us throughout these past years! I humbly pray that He will continue to bless this City and its residents as we move forward through the coming years!
Thank you to the Citizens of Caldwell for allowing me to serve as your Mayor!
Garret Nancolas