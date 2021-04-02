Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas announces he is not running for re-election

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas announced he is not seeking re-election this year. Nancolas said other than family, serving as Mayor has been "the most humbling and treasured experience in my life."

Nancolas was born in Twin Falls and has lived in Caldwell for most of the last 58 years. According to the City of Caldwell website, he served on the Caldwell Planning and Zoning Commission from 1987 through 1989.

In 1989, he was elected to the Caldwell City Council, where he served as Council President and was on the Finance Committee, Traffic Commission, Senior Citizen Board, Airport Commission and the Planning and Zoning liaison.

Nancolas ran for Mayor in July 1997 and has since been re-elected for five successive terms.