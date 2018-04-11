Caldwell man files complaint, claims mistreatment at the Canyon County Jail

CALDWELL, ID - A Caldwell man claims he was kept in crowded and unsanitary conditions while confined in a medical isolation cell at the Canyon County Jail in Caldwell.

The Idaho Press-Tribune reports 50-year-old Eric Swain Johnson filed a prisoner civil rights complaint last year after spending three days in the medical isolation unit at the jail.

The complaint claims Johnson was held in a cell that contained up to nine men at times -- and he was forced to sleep and eat by the toilet.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office declined to comment on the pending litigation.

Johnson is seeking $4.25 million in damages and changes to the system.

Johnson is currently imprisoned at the Idaho State Corrections Institution on assault, gun and drug charges.

(by the Associated Press)

