Caldwell man dies after driving off the road near Stanley

STANLEY, Idaho — A Caldwell man has died after driving off the road and hitting a mountain near Stanley. Idaho State Police says the crash happened Sunday on State Highway 75 at Basin Creek Road.

The man has been identified as Paul Vestal, 75. ISP says Vestal was driving north on State Highway 75 in a 2012 Ford F150 when the vehicle left the road, drove through Basin Creek and hit the mountain. He was not wearing a seatbelt and died of his injuries at the scene.

The next of kin has been notified. This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police