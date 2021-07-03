Caldwell kicks off 4th of July celebrations with a parade

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell kicked off its Independence Day celebrations with a parade downtown and the community came out to enjoy the show and the festivities.

The parade featured more than 80 floats with the most patriotic float going to the American Legion Post 18 in Nampa, Dick and June Winter were named as the honorary grand marshalls of this year's parade.

"One of the things I love most about our parade was as that pipe and corps marched down the street our citizens stood up to take their hats off and put their hand over their heart," said Caldwell Mayor Garret Nancolas. "I mean that is the kind of people that live in Caldwell."

Clarissa Laughlin moved to Caldwell this year and she enjoyed the parade as her little son Casey was able to collect all the candy he could carry.

"This parade was amazing, we were very impressed," said Laughlin. "I feel like Caldwell is very welcoming which is great and they definitely know how to celebrate the 4th of July.”

After the parade, the party moved to Memorial park where there were plenty of activities to keep people entertained and they even had a shower for the kids to cool off courtesy of the Caldwell Fire Department.

"I think people wanted to get out especially after events were canceled last year and there is no better day to get out and celebrate life and our freedoms," said Nancolas.

The Caldwell 4th of July celebration will culminate with fireworks on Sunday at Brothers Park after it gets dark out.