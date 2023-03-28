Caldwell issues boil advisory for drinking water

CALDWELL, Idaho — The City of Caldwell has issued a water boil advisory.

Residents must boil tap water for three minutes before drinking or use bottled water until the City says the water is safe to drink.

The following areas are under the advisory:



Fairoaks

Stonecreek

Mariah Court

Woodbury Estates

Beechwood

Ison Court

Michala Court

Starlight Park

Starlight Manor

Green Acres Subdivisions

Caldwell YMCA

City water valves were closed Monday, as part of a scheduled outage. Additional valves were also found closed, leading to a loss of water pressure in the mainlines.

According to a press release from the city, a mainline pressure drop has the potential to create unsafe drinking water conditions, as low pressures increase the risk of drawing in bacteria.

Mainlines are being flushed at fire hydrants and water samples have been taken to validate drinking water safety.

The City of Caldwell will provide updates through their facebookpage.