Caldwell hosts national BMX race for the first time in 25 years

CALDWELL, Idaho — Gem State Nationals brought BMX riders from all over the region to Caldwell for the only USA BMX sanctioned event in Idaho this year.

Andy Andree remembers when his parents ran this track in Caldwell back in 1998. It marked the last time Caldwell hosted such a prestigious event. Andy's still racing and the sport of BMX has helped him bond with his step-son.

"He’s learning a lot of good lessons this weekend on good sportsmanship, how to be a good winner and a good loser," said Andree. "There is a lot of individualism in this sport and a lot of great lessons for kids as they grow up."

This race featured young kids all the way up to riders 70-year-old and that's a unique component of BMX racing as entire families can compete at the same event. Click here for results from the Gem State Nationals.

"The cool thing about this is anybody can show up and ride," said Danny Adair of BMX Caldwell. "If you can ride a bicycle, you can enter this race, it’s really awesome to have a national level event here."

The sport also helps build friendships as BMX riders travel all over the region to compete which means they run into the same people when they travel to an event.

"I like that all my friends are here and I just love to competition too," said Mallory Aldridge who traveled from Prineville, Oregon.

For local riders hosting an event is special as they get to see some of the top pros while also competing to earn points towards Grand Nationals in Toldeo which happens during Thanksgiving week.

"To be able to have this national event here and have all these national caliber riders come visit us at our home track means a lot," said Andree. "But, the best part is we don’t have to drive eight hours home when we leave here."

Caldwell BMX operates off the hard work of volunteers as they maintain the track and organize events.

To learn more about BMX in Idaho click here.