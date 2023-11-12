Caldwell food drive collects 15,000 pounds in donations

CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell community members came together on Nov. 11 for a community food drive to help food pantries in the area meet the high demand for meals.

The food drive collected meals for pantries in Caldwell, Homedale and Marsing with a drop off location at the Treasure Valley Community College.

"This is actually two events happening in one. We have the scouting for food which we are a recipient of the food, but also there's the Rake Up Caldwell happening right now and we've got quite a few of our kids from our troops program and some other people that attend our church that are here helping Rake up Caldwell as well," said Lieutenant Amy Lewis with the Salvation Army.

In total, over 15,000 pounds of food was collected for food pantries in the Caldwell area, with pantries in Marsing and Homedale collecting around 500 pounds of food each.

The collected food will help pantries meet the growing community's need for meals, especially as the holidays approach.

Rake-up Caldwell was also able to help families in the area, clearing about 45 residences of their leaves while the food drive was running.