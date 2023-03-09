Caldwell Fire Department to hire six firefighters with new federal grant money

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell City Council unanimously approved using federal grant money to hire six new firefighters for the Caldwell Fire Department.

The grant award is from the Federal Office of Emergency Services (FEMA SAFER) in the amount of $1,745,628.

“We are thankful for the acceptance of our grant application by the SAFER program. The support of Mayor Wagoner and our City Councilmembers in approving this grant will ensure safety for our community," said Caldwell Fire Chief, Rich Frawley.

The new positions will add to the existing 44 CFD firefighters already supporting the Caldwell community.

"These firefighters will help staff our new ladder truck and add essential services to emergency response in Canyon County," continued Frawley

This is a big win for the city, as CFD receives over 7000 calls for service and aids an average over 200 structure fires each year.

Addressing the need for more firefighters will better enable CFD to respond to the community's increasing service calls that accompany its rapid population growth.

