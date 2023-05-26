Caldwell Fire Department receives donation from Neighborhood Walmart

The Caldwell Fire Department was presented a check in the amount of $1000 from the Caldwell Neighborhood Walmart to assist in the purchase of smoke detectors for the CFD smoke detector program.

CFD engine companies carry smoke detectors to use as replacements after a fire incident and this program provides awareness and education to the community.

The fire department reiterated the importance of having properly installed and maintained smoke alarms to reduce preventable injuries and death caused by home fires.

60% of deaths resulting from home fires were due to no or non-functional smoke detectors. In fires that had smoke detectors present, 41% of the alarms had missing or disconnected batteries.

