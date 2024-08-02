Caldwell farm gears up for a fun-filled fall season

Idaho- Former educators Dione and Debbie Flaming took a big step in 2018 when they bought back their family’s farm, turning it into Flaming Acres Farm. This year, they’re celebrating three fantastic years of welcoming visitors.

( Below is the transcript from broadcast story)

Former educators Dione and Debbie flaming bought back their family's farm in 2018. This year they are celebrating 3 years of opening flaming acres farm.

"We came up with the idea of doing a corn maze and the pumpkins and the hayrides and my daughter is the one that inspired us to do the flowers so we thought let's just do it let's just do it all" Debbie Flaming.

During the summer months they allow visitors to enjoy the u-pick sections while they prepare for the fall activities, even through smoky skies and summer heat.

"Farmers can't stay in the house when there's work to be done we get up we do what we need to do. Every year is different and you know we just tend to plant and hope for the best, you just never know what will happen." Dione Flaming

Debbie tells me it taken a lot of work and time to get this place ready but they are very proud of all the things they've accomplish here and invite everyone to come out with their families.

“This farm has been a part of my life since I was a 5th grader and we wanted to create a place where the community could come out and enjoy what we call our blessing,” Dione Flaming

As they neared retirement, they decided it would be a fun adventure to start an agri-tourism farm. They’ve added a corn maze, pumpkins, hayrides, and even a flower section inspired by their daughter.

“We thought, ‘Let’s just do it all! Farmers can’t stay in the house when there’s work to be done. Every year is different, and you just never know what will happen. We are wanting this farm to be open for many many years to come to carry on that legacy of agriculture in our area and inspire young people to see it's a wonderful things to get involved in and potential carry or support local farmers", Dione and Debbie Flaming

Even with the summer’s smoky skies and heat, they keep the U-pick sections open while gearing up for fall.