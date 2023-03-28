Caldwell community "Superhero Walk" to support Child Abuse Prevention and Awareness

CALDWELL, Idaho — On Saturday, April 1, the Nampa Family Justice Center is partnering with the Canyon County Law Enforcement Foundation to host the annual Superhero Walk in Caldwell to support child abuse prevention and awareness.

“We want to celebrate the many superheroes in our community: the brave young voices that come forward to tell their story, the caregivers who believe them and take action, the community members who take steps to recognize and prevent abuse, and the professionals who work to keep kids safe and bring hope and healing to survivors of abuse," said Jennifer Perry, LCSW, Child Advocacy Center Manager with the Nampa Family Justice Center.

courtesy of the Family Justice Foundation of Idaho

The entire community is invited to wear their superhero outfit and/or cape of choice, or blue clothing, to walk from the Caldwell Police Department to the Canyon County Courthouse and plant blue pinwheels on the courthouse lawn.

Pinwheels are used as a symbol of playfulness, joy, and childhood. Its circular nature references cycles of love and support and serves as a reminder of the great childhoods wanted for all children.

"As the community sees blue pinwheels throughout the Treasure Valley during the month of April, we hope they serve as an encouragement to take steps to better recognize, respond to, and prevent child abuse…to be a superhero,” Perry continued.

There will also be an Easter egg hunt at Justice Park, where, thanks to generous donors, hot dogs, chips, and water will be served free of charge.

Participants in the walk are asked to meet at the Caldwell Police Department located at 110 S 5th Avenue. The event starts at 2:00pm on Saturday, April 1.