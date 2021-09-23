Caldwell city buildings closing due to Crisis Standards of Care, COVID-19 surge

Caldwell city buildings will close beginning September 27 due to the activation of Crisis Standards of Care and the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The closures will be reevaluated on November 1 or once cases decrease, according to a news release from the city.

The City buildings that will close are:

City Hall

Caldwell Airport

Caldwell Public Library

Caldwell Fire Department

Caldwell Event Center offices

Parks and Rec offices

Planning and Zoning

Building

Engineering

Water

Waste Water Treatment

Cemetery

Street Department offices

City officials say service departments will stay fully staffed and functional despite the closures and residents can reach department officials via phone or email. Public hearings planned for October will be postponed until November.

"We will continue to provide both virtual and in-person attendance options for City Council meetings, but social distancing protocols will be reestablished for in-person seating," according to the release. "Special reports and presentations will be postponed until future dates, and council agendas will be limited to the fundamental business of the City."

