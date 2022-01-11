Watch
Caldwell airport gets a new name after almost half a century

After almost half a century of being known as the "Caldwell Industrial Airport," the Caldwell Airport will now be known as the "Treasure Valley Executive Airport at Caldwell."
Posted at 5:44 AM, Jan 11, 2022
CALDWELL, Idaho — After almost half a century of being known as the "Caldwell Industrial Airport," the Caldwell Airport will now be known as the "Treasure Valley Executive Airport at Caldwell."

The city council is hoping the title will better reflect the airport's evolving role in the city. The council envisions Caldwell as a business center, anchoring the west end of the valley.

The last name change happened 45 years ago.

