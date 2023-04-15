CAF-Idaho hosting Court Sports Clinic, an adaptive sports clinic for people of all abilities

CALDWELL, Idaho — This weekend, the Challenged Athletes Foundation-Idaho is hosting an adaptive sports clinic at the College of Idaho.

Participants of all abilities are invited and they'll be introduced to different adaptive sports such as wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, wheelchair rugby, and wheelchair pickleball.

Teams and organizations from around the Treasure Valley came to support the clinic. CAF Idaho programs director Bailee Benjamin says it's a way for those adaptive sports teams to get some recognition.

“It’s also a way for us to expose people to other parts of the community," said Benjamin. "So, there’s all these teams in Idaho that exist that a lot of people don’t know exist and so we’re hoping to bring exposure to them as well."

One of the teams that came was the Gem State Falcons. The Falcons are a wheelchair basketball team based in Idaho.

They brought coaches and players to the clinic to help teach the sport. Ally Mauck is a player on the Falcons and she says that the CAF clinics are very important.

“Once I got introduced to CAF, a whole new world opened," Mauck said. "I’ve been able to play wheelchair basketball and try a whole bunch of other sports, which I’ve really enjoyed.”

The clinic runs through the weekend. More information can be found on their website here.