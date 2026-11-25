IDAHO FALLS — This story was originally published by East Idaho News.

A 22-year-old Brigham Young University-Idaho student is facing two felony counts of distributing sexually explicit child materials and is also being investigated by law enforcement in Alaska and Texas.

According to court documents, Rexburg Police Department officers were notified by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office of a cybertip from Discord about two files containing CSAM.

The document details the CSAM that was flagged by Discord and depicted two naked girls between the ages of 5 and 10 years old.

The cybertip included a phone number, email and Internet Protocol (IP) address and showed that both files were uploaded in November 2025.

Using the IP address, a subpoena was sent to Blackfoot Communications, which returned a physical address located in Rexburg. Another subpoena was sent to AT&T, which showed the address belonged to Evan Nathanial Cobb.

Evan Nathanial Cobb/ East Idaho News

The document states that officers reached out to BYU-Idaho and learned that the institution had a record of Cobb. EastIdahoNews.com reached out to BYU-Idaho and confirmed Cobb is a student there.

Alaska and Texas investigation

According to the documents, officers learned from the email included in the cybertip that Cobb was also under investigation in Texas for internet searches conducted in 2022. A search warrant was issued to Google and Discord, both of which provided information to the officer.

Reviewing the Google account, the officer noted photos of Cobb with another individual. Searches made by the account were discovered to be for “Ceepee Trading” or “CeePee group institutions.”

The recovery email associated with the account was also investigated, which led the officer to learn that it was also under investigation by law enforcement in Alaska. Alaska State Troopers had flagged the email after learning that Cobb had served a Latter-day Saint church mission in Alaska.

Going through the data from Discord, the officer wrote in the document that Cobb had conversations with other users where he talked about a sexual fantasy involving a young girl.

He also identified himself on Discord as a “minor-attracted person/pedo.”

Arrest of Cobb and future court dates

A warrant for Cobb was obtained on Nov. 10 and later executed on Nov. 19 by Rexburg Police department and with the assistance of Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Falls Police Department, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office, Pocatello Police Department, Idaho Internet Crimes against Children Task Force, Alaska Buruea of Investigations, Madison County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

He was detained in Rexburg, his Miranda Rights were read to him, and he chose to invoke them.

A detective with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office spoke with another individual living at the apartment. The individual told the detective that Cobb had told them about his CSAM problem back in September.

Cobb is scheduled to appear before Magistrate Judge David Hunt at 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 25 for a preliminary hearing. He has been charged with two felony counts of distributing CSAM, with each count carrying the potential of up to 30 years in prison.

His bond was set at $100,000.

He was appointed a public defender. The Idaho State Public Defender’s Office does not comment on active cases.

Although Cobb has been accused of a crime, that does not necessarily mean he committed it. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

