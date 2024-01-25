BYU-Idaho removes application fee requirement

REXBURG, ID — To make the application process easier, BYU-Idaho has removed the application fee. The university hopes that this will encourage more students to apply. This new benefit will affect all future applicants who have not yet enrolled in BYU-Idaho classes.

Any Spring, Summer, or Fall 2024 applicants who have already paid an application fee on or after September 1, 2023, will also receive a reimbursement of $35. Refunds will be made to the same card or account used in the initial payment. All refunds should be received by February 1, 2024. If funds are not received by or on the given date, BYU-Idaho will work with beneficiaries until the refund is resolved.

Applications are open for Spring, Summer, and Fall 2024 on their website.