Buy Idaho Celebrates 29 Years at the Statehouse

BOISE, Idaho — The 29th Annual Buy Idaho Capitol Show will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 700 W Jefferson St. Boise, Id 83702.

This is one of Buy Idaho’s premier, signature events, bringing in an estimated 2,000 visitors to the state Capitol Building.

A diverse exhibition of Buy Idaho members will be set up throughout the Capitol rotunda showcasing Idaho products and services.

The public is invited to the Buy Idaho Capitol Trade Show between 8am-3pm. Admission is free.

This showcase provides a unique platform to sample made in Idaho products, learn about Idaho services, community partners, and celebrate Idaho’s business community.

“The Capitol Show is a historic event that provides locally owned businesses, and partners, the opportunity to introduce themselves to the community, showcase their product or service, and celebrate their vital part in Idaho’s economic landscape,” said Jennifer Mauk, Executive Director of Buy Idaho.

For over 36 years, Buy Idaho has championed the “shop local” message in support of Idaho’s business community.

When we support Idaho businesses, it keeps dollars in the state. These dollars reinvest themselves in other Idaho businesses, services and our state’s economy. It improves job opportunities and increases state tax revenues that support public services.

Buy Idaho builds Idaho. Keeping it LOCAL is easy when you look for the Buy Idaho logo.

Buy Idaho is a not-for-profit, business alliance with over 1,500 members across the state. The Buy Idaho showroom is located at 412 S. 6th St. in downtown Boise, Idaho.