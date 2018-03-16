Butterfly released in Boise found more than 650 miles away

A monarch butterfly released on the Boise Bench more than six months ago was just recovered in California more than 650 miles away from where it started its journey.

The butterfly dubbed Monet was released as part of a research program on the monarch through Washington State University where butterflies are tagged and then released to try to find their migration pattern.

Monarch populations have declined 80-90% over the last few decades which is why researchers said tagging these butterflies and finding out where they are going is so important because it insures we can help protect them in the future.

