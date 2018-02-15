Busy morning commute for ISP due to Boise crashes

It's been a busy, and slick, morning on I-84 so far.

Emergency crews have responded to a number of crashes in east Boise.

Crews were called to multiple crashes between the Broadway and Gowen Road exits. We've heard reports on the scanners of icy spots in the area.

Earlier in the morning a semi rolled onto its side near the Boise Stage Stop exit blocking one lane of traffic at milepost 71. That crash has been cleared.

Idaho State Police urge everyone to be careful out on the roads and warn of winter driving conditions in some areas.

Be sure to give yourself extra time to get where you're going.