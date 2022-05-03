Burn Permits required starting May 10th

BOISE, Idaho — As Idaho continues to face drought conditions, closed fire season will begin on Tuesday, May 3. That means Idahoans who live outside city limits must first obtain a state fire burn permit before burning debris. Closed fire season lasts until October 20.

“The burn permit system reduces the number of false alarms and allowing fire crews to respond only when truly needed. Having a burn permit on record means fire managers can also respond more quickly to fires that escape,” said Idaho Department of Lands Director Dustin Miller.

The permit is free, is valid for 10 days after it is issued, and can be obtained online. Permits that are obtained online are immediately issued and valid. Idahoans can also get a permit by calling or visiting an Idaho Department of Lands office. Permits will not be issued where local burn bans are in effect.

Permits are not required for recreational campfires.