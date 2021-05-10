Burn permits now required through October 20

IDAHO — If you live outside city limits and plan to burn debris, you'll need to get a burn permit first. Permit season runs from now through October 20, and the permits are free and good for 10 days.

The permits help fire teams keep an eye on fires that are burning so they can respond quickly if things get out of control. They also help prevent false alarms and unnecessary fire responses.

Simple campfires do not require a permit. Permits are available seven days a week and are immediately issued and valid. You can visit the self-service website to get your permit or they may also be issued by your local Idaho Department of Lands office.

For information on burn restrictions based on air quality, call the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality at 800-633-6247 or click here.