Burn bans and restrictions in effect across southern Idaho

As wildfires continue to pop up across Idaho and the U.S., it's important they everyone be aware of the burn bans and restrictions currently in effect in their area.

Southern Idaho has several burn bans in place as of July, including Ada County, Canyon County, Owyhee County and Payette County. All outdoor burning is prohibited in counties with burn bans.

Several counties, including Elmore and Boise County, have varying burn restrictions. Boise County has an Open Burning Ban in effect, which prohibits any open fires on private lands between July 1 and October 20. This ban doesn't prohibit campfires in "appropriate structures" at private residences.

According to Idaho Department of Lands, individuals living outside city limits anywhere in Idaho who plan to burn for any reason — including crop residue burning and excluding recreational campfires — from May 10 to October 20, must obtain a fire safety burn permit.

For the full map of burn bans and restrictions across Idaho, go to deq.idaho.gov.