Burley father and son sentenced for trafficking hundreds of pounds of meth

BOISE, ID - Sergio Chavez-Verduzco and Sergio Chavez-Macias, a father and son from Burley, were sentenced to federal prison for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis.

Chavez-Verduzco was also sentenced for his participation in a continuing criminal enterprise. Chief U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Chavez-Verduzco to 35 years in prison and Chavez-Macias to twelve years. Winmill also ordered that both serve five years of supervised release and to forfeit $420,000 in drug proceeds.

In June of last year, after a five-day trial, a federal jury found the defendants guilty. Evidence presented in court showed that, in 2015 and early 2016, Chavez-Verduzco and Chavez-Macias were “the source of supply to multiple large-scale methamphetamine traffickers in the Treasure Valley,” according to a news release from Davis’ office. “The evidence specifically identified certain methamphetamine traffickers whom the father and son supplied with hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine,” the release said.

The case was cooperative effort involving federal, state and local investigators from the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the City County Narcotics Unit of Canyon County, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Gooding County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Idaho State Police.

