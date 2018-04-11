Bureau of Land Management plans Idaho's largest trash clean up

Boise - The Bureau of Land Management is celebrating 25 years of the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey becoming a National Conservation Area.

The BLM is hosting a series of events and one of them has the goal to be Idaho's largest trash clean up, the event will happen rain or shine on Saturday, April 21.

"Unfortunately we do see a lot of trash dumping on BLM managed lands," said Amanda Hoffman of the BLM. "Anything from household goods, to old construction materials, to trigger trash and occasionally we do run into hazardous materials."

Anglers who have been out fishing early this season have noticed all sorts of trash, Adam Williams is planning to have his own event with a group of anglers to clean up some of the litter.

"There is furniture and everything you could imagine out there," said Williams. "We actually found a vhs box and those haven't been around for twenty years."

Both the BLM and Williams urge the public to take care of the land, pack out what you take in and if you see an area with a lot of trash or a big dump call the BLM.

"We have a really good network of volunteers and if we know where those locations are we can get volunteers out there to help clean it up," said Hoffman.

Idaho's largest trash clean up will start at 8:00 a.m. on April 21, the BLM asks volunteers to gather at the Boise Wild Horse Corrals on Pleasant Valley and Ten Mile Road.

For more information on the Morley Nelson Snake River Birds of Prey click here, including some of the events to celebrate 25 years.