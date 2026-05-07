Bureau of Land Management issues Fire Prevention Order starting May 10

BOISE, Idaho — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) in Idaho has issued a Fire Prevention Order on all BLM-managed lands in the Gem State. The order is effective starting May 10 and will last until October 20.

The order aims to reduce the risk of human-caused wildfires during warm weather months.

As a result, individuals on BLM land are prohibited from using fireworks, exploding targets, tracer rounds, and steel-component ammunition. People are also prohibited from shooting at steel targets or burning explosive materials on BLM land.

According to a BLM news release, "violations may result in fines and liability for fire suppression and rehabilitation costs."

During the order, the BLM asks the public to:



Avoid target shooting during hot, dry, or windy conditions.

Secure trailer chains and maintain tires.

Clear campfire areas to bare soil and never leave fires unattended.

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