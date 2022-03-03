Buhl Coffee shop serving warm cabin feel and even warmer drinks

BUHL, IDAHO — High Country Coffee Company offers Magic Valley coffee lovers a warm cabin ambiance to sip drinks inspired by the wonders of Idaho.

From coffees to Red Bull based beverages, you’re bound to find your new favorite drink.

“It was something that my fiancée and I have talked about for quite some time. She grew up in the floral industry and her mom had a flower shop that had a coffee shop inside it,” said Shad Babington owner and operator of High Country Coffee Company.

The Buhl coffee shop is decorated by Babington’s fiancée, Kyla Beutler, and his family.

“A nice warm cozy little shop here for everybody… I have two teenage sons so a spot for kids to come after school, get a drink, do their homework, just kind of a fun spot for people to hang out,” said Babington.

As Idhao natives, the lounge they’ve created is made to feel like their favorite parts of the Gem State.

“Kind of outdoorsy vibes, we spend a lot of time in the mountains at our cabin horseback riding, hunting, fishing just enjoying Idaho,” said Babington.

The family additions are a big part of what makes the shop feel special.

“My mom and dad are here a lot helping set up and my dad is kind of our resident handyman. He came in and installed some new lights… any of the woodworking you see on the pictures, that all came from parts of our old cabin, and he built the frames for those,” said Babington.

Their specialty drinks are named after, and inspired by, Idaho landmarks.

“The Idahoan is white chocolate and huckleberry. The Borah is our biggest drink, six shots of espresso after the biggest mountain in Idaho. So we just try to do a little word play on stuff just to have fun,” said Babington.

They incorporate locally sourced products they love. The coffee is from Boise’s Dawson Taylor Coffee Roasters, and their milk comes from right down the road at Cloverleaf Creamery.

“There’s not really a whole lot of places to hang out in Buhl and so, especially since they’ve changed the inside dynamic of this place, it’s more comfortable so it’s inviting. People want to come in and mingle with their friends,” said Taylor Pearson, barista at High Country Coffee Company.