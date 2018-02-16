Budget director apologizes for 'slush fund' comment

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's budget chief has apologized to state budget writers after accusing them of creating a slush fund to be used exclusively by the Idaho Legislature.

Jani Revier, who oversees Otter's Division of Financial Management, on Wednesday wrote a letter to the Joint Finance Appropriation Committee criticizing a $22 million proposal designed to fund various technology projects across state agencies.

Revier told the panel Thursday she should not have used the term "slush fund" in her letter and apologized.

The co-chairs of the influential budget panel say their proposal would help track technology updates, as well as authorize legislative staffers to hire consultants to vet any technology project requests.

However, Revier says the proposal would prevent the governor's office from making certain funding recommendations and conflict with processes currently in place.