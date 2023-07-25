BSU single-game tickets on sale

BOISE, Idaho — Football season is just around the corner, and for all of you Boise State fans that don't already have season tickets, all single-game tickets for the 2023 season are on sale as of TODAY.

Tickets can be purchased online at BroncoSports.com [am.ticketmaster.com], over the phone with the Boise State Athletic Ticket Office at (208) 426-4737, or in person at the Boise State Athletic Ticket Office located at the southwest corner of Albertsons Stadium.

Tickets start as low as $45. A discounted rate for kids aged 18 and under is also available.

