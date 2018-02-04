BSU Science and Engineering Festival ignites creativity and learning

BOISE, Idaho - From robots to spaceships, engineers of all ages spent Saturday at Boise State University getting their hands dirty.

Hundreds took part in the annual Science and Engineering Festival, hosted by the Boise State College of Engineering. Children were able to interact with exhibits built not only by students, but professionals in S.T.E.M fields.

One group even made an 11.5 feet tall replica of the Apollo Saturn V Moon Rocket out of Legos.

"This helps them to understand that creativity is built within constraint and the S.T.E.M professionals are a huge part of what we did to go to the moon," event organizer Scott Bowmen said.

Young engineers were also able to walk home a much smaller version of the Lego rocket.