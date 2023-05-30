BSU Grad Student suffers fatal collapse while jogging

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State is mourning one of their own. 23-year-old graduate student Andrew Walker collapsed while jogging over the weekend.

Walker was a 2018 graduate of O'Dea High School in Seattle, Washington. He was also a member of Sigma Chi Lambda Xi while attending Boise State, and as a graduate student assisted with BSU football operations.

Bronco football head coach Andy Avalos called Walker an unbelievable young man who had and infectious smile.

Athletic director Jeramiah Dickey said the young man was a standout person, student and employee and asked the public to keep Andrew, his family and friends in their thoughts and prayers.

A GoFundMe has been set-up for donations to help the family.