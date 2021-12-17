BSU gives back to the community through the Avalos Family Christmas Drive

BOISE, Idaho — As the Boise State Broncos await their bowl game against Central Michigan in the Arizona Bowl on New Year's Eve the team is spending some time giving back to the community.

We caught up with the football team as they collected coats and shoes for kids at the Village for the Avalos Family Christmas Drive.

"It’s a little chilly out here," said Boise State head coach Andy Avalos. "There are plenty of kids that could use this stuff these there are even people that have gone in stores and bought warm socks, that’s awesome we appreciate all, you guys."

The drive is a team effort as the Boise Spirit Squad and Buster the Bronco also showed up to collect items that will be donated to kids.

Big thank you to Buster and the Cheer Squad for helping us at the Village tonight! 👊🏽 TeamWork — Andy Avalos (@AABroncoHC) December 17, 2021

"It has been great to be a part of the Avalos Family Christmas Drive," said Jenna Vitamanti who loves cheering for the Broncos. "Just being out here in the community and seeing all of the new and gently used shoes and coats have been so awesome."

This also gives the Boise State players a chance to give back to the Treasure Valley after they receive so much support when they are out on the blue.

"Our fan base is one of the best in the nation, I would say they are the best in the nation and they do a lot for us," said safety Tyreque Jones. "It means a lot because the holidays can be a tough time for people and just to bring that holiday cheer for people that spirit and that joy that people can get from us."

Don't forget to stop by The Village tonight to donate to the Avalos Family Christmas Drive!



Meet the Bronco Football team, Buster, and the Spirit Squad, get photos/autographs, and help us give back to our community by donating coats and boots to children in need.



See you there! — Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 16, 2021

Boise State also collected coats and shoes during a basketball game, but if you missed these events and want to donate people can still bring donations down to the Allen Noble Hall of Fame during the day on Monday and Tuesday or the women's basketball game on Monday night.

"There are a lot of kids who need these coats and shoes and we intend to get as many of them situated as possible," said Avalos.

The fall semester has finished up at Boise State and Kekaula Kaniho earned first-team all-American academically, Khalil Shakir and Riley Whimpey earn second-team honors.

Congratulations to 3️⃣ Broncos for earning 𝗖𝗼𝗦𝗜𝗗𝗔 𝗔𝗰𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗹𝗹-𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻 honors!



𝘍𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮 » Kekaula Kaniho

𝘚𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘦𝘢𝘮 » @king_khalil2 + @rdwhimpey



— Boise State Football (@BroncoSportsFB) December 17, 2021

Tyreque Jones told us the players have the option to return home to be with their families during Christmas, but he said the following Monday it is back to business.