BSU Fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) suspended by the University

The Boise State chapter of fraternity Alpha Kappa Lambda (AKL) has been suspended by the university.

Director of Boise State Media Relations, Mike Sharp, says the decision was made due to "a culmination of fraternity infractions related to alcohol and hazing."

Sharp confirmed with Idaho News 6 that the BSU conduct board met in December to address an "ongoing pattern of problematic behavior by the fraternity" before the decision was made. We've reached out to learn exactly what incidents were investigated but have yet to hear back from BSU.

The fraternity, as an organization, is suspended for a minimum of four-years, though the members of AKL will not face further discipline by the school.

The Boise State Gamma Theta Chapter of AKL was established in March 2013. According to the AKL national website, the BSU chapter had 15 members at the time of their suspension.

"The Fraternity of Alpha Kappa Lambda is disappointed in the decisions made by the undergraduate members at Boise State University violating the Fraternity’s and the University’s risk management policies," says Jeremey D. Slivinski, Chief Executive Officer of the Fraternity of Alpha Kappa Lambda.

Slivinski continues, "We appreciate the work of the University’s Conduct office and Fraternity/Sorority Life office regarding this matter. Hazing and alcohol abuse have no place in the Fraternity experience. The individual undergraduate members are not to act on behalf of, represent or organize as members of the Gamma Theta Chapter of Alpha Kappa Lambda.”

In recent years, the fraternity has seen a decline in numbers and chapters nationwide. They currently have 23 active chapters in the U.S.

