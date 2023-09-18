BSU breaks ground to begin construction on new dorm

BOISE, Idaho — A ceremony was held Monday as officials broke ground for a new residence hall for Boise State University, located between Albertsons Library and the Centennial Amphitheatre on West Cesar Chavez Lane.

The new dorm, expected to be ready in time for the Fall Semester in 2025, will house up to 450 incoming first-year students. Residents of the six-story hall will be treated to lounges overlooking the River and Greenbelt, as well as providing easy access to the outdoors adjacent to campus.

The design also includes several community spaces on each floor, intended to serve as "front porches" where students can connect and build a sense of community.

The last time BSU got a new residence hall was in 2017, Honors College and Sawtooth Hall. The oldest dorm on campus is Driscoll Hall, which was built in 1951. There are a total of 12 residence halls at BSU, nine that house freshmen and three for sophmores.

Most upperclassmen live in off-campus.