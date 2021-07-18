Brush-up Nampa helps seniors and disabled residents paint their houses

NAMPA, Idaho — Brush-Up Nampa is an annual event where volunteer teams help paint the homes of those in need in the Nampa community.

Volunteers took to the streets of Nampa on Saturday to paint the houses of senior and disabled residents of Nampa. The event is free to both teams and homeowners and supplies are provided through the program.

Community Development Specialist for the City of Nampa Krista Gaona-Cortez hopes Brush-Up Nampa helps instill confidence in seniors and their homes, "It really is just a new outlook on life for a lot of our seniors in the community. This is an opportunity for them to get a new coat of paint and not have to have a strain on their finances, and really just have a home that they are proud of and proud to be a part of that neighborhood."

Funding for the event is provided by the City of Nampa and donations from local businesses and individuals.