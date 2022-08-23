Brush fire burning off I-84 near Simco Road, I-84 reopened

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — UPDATE:

Fire officials say crews are in the process of securing the perimeter of the Doubletapp Fire and that the fire should be contained by 8 p.m. Monday. Officials expect containment sometime tomorrow. I-84 has been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters are working on a new brush fire off of Interstate 84, near Simco Road.

Named the Doubletapp Fire, the blaze is already 200 acres in size. Officials with BLM Idaho Fire say four engines, three large air-tankers, two dozers and a water tender are all on scene.

#BLMBODFire is currently fighting the Doubletapp Fire off I84 near Simco Road. Estimated size 100 acres. BLM resources responding 4 engines, 2 dozers, a water tender and 3 Large Air-tankers. pic.twitter.com/EHvP8uajvg — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) August 22, 2022

Drivers are asked to use caution throughout the area and expect traffic delays. Ada County Sheriff's officials report the fire has stopped traffic on the interstate in both directions between milepost 71 and 74.

Traffic Alert: a vehicle fire that lit a grass fire has stopped I-84 traffic in both directions by the Stage Stop east of Boise between MP 71 and 74. Fire crews are actively fighting the blaze. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) August 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide more updates as they become available.