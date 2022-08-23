Watch Now
Brush fire burning off I-84 near Simco Road, I-84 reopened

Doubletapp fire starts off of Simco Rd.
BLM Idaho Fire
Doubletapp fire burns off of Simco Rd. Photo: BLM Idaho Fire
Doubletapp fire starts off of Simco Rd.
Posted at 6:08 PM, Aug 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-22 21:10:36-04

MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — UPDATE:

Fire officials say crews are in the process of securing the perimeter of the Doubletapp Fire and that the fire should be contained by 8 p.m. Monday. Officials expect containment sometime tomorrow. I-84 has been reopened.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Firefighters are working on a new brush fire off of Interstate 84, near Simco Road.

Named the Doubletapp Fire, the blaze is already 200 acres in size. Officials with BLM Idaho Fire say four engines, three large air-tankers, two dozers and a water tender are all on scene.

Drivers are asked to use caution throughout the area and expect traffic delays. Ada County Sheriff's officials report the fire has stopped traffic on the interstate in both directions between milepost 71 and 74.

This is a developing story. Idaho News 6 will provide more updates as they become available.

