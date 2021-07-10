Watch
Brush fire burning near Lucky Peak

Posted at 7:21 PM, Jul 09, 2021
Crews are responding to a brush fire toward near Lucky Peak.

The fire was first reported around 5:50 p.m. off E. Columbia Road near the Micron. Boise Fire Department is responding to the fire. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire reports the Bonnie Fire, near Bonneville Point, is currently 30 acres in size.

It is unknown how the fire broke out or the exact size.

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

