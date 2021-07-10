Brush fire burning near Lucky Peak

Crews are responding to a brush fire toward near Lucky Peak.

The fire was first reported around 5:50 p.m. off E. Columbia Road near the Micron. Boise Fire Department is responding to the fire. The Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire reports the Bonnie Fire, near Bonneville Point, is currently 30 acres in size.

Idaho News 6

It is unknown how the fire broke out or the exact size.

#BLMBODFire fighting the #Bonnie Fire near Bonneville Point east of Micron. 30+ acres in size. Resources responding 5 engines, 2 dozers, 3 helicopters and 1 heavy air tanker. pic.twitter.com/A7R4QGCN0l — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 10, 2021

Idaho News 6 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.