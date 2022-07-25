Watch Now
News

Actions

Brundage Mountain to replace chair lift with high-speed quad

Brundage Mountain 2021
Brundage Mountain
Brundage Mountain 2021
Posted at 5:20 PM, Jul 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-25 19:20:54-04

MCCALL, Idaho — Brundage Mountain Resort is replacing the Centennial Triple Chair with a high-speed quad chair. The renovation is part of the resort's 10 year improvement plan, which includes a new lodge, on-site lodging and many on-mountain upgrades.

The chair will be installed in time for the 2023-2024 winter season, with construction starting this summer.

The new chair will have a vertical rise of 1,616 feet, and it's high-speed capabilities will get riders to the summit in six minutes — much quicker than the previous 14 minutes, with uphill capacity improving from 1,300 people per hour, to 1,800 people per hour.

“Our priority is to maintain the low-key character of Brundage, while building toward a sustainable future. Keeping lift lines to a minimum and keeping slopes uncrowded is a top priority, and upgrading the Centennial lift is a key first step in improving and expanding our lift infrastructure," said Brundage Mountain President, Bob Looper.

Other improvement projects like the construction of a new Ski Patrol facility and updates to the Ski and Ride School are already underway. Brundage Mountain plans to invest between $25 - $30 million in the resort over the next few years.

An outline on the anticipated 10 year plan is available here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light