Brundage Mountain to replace chair lift with high-speed quad

MCCALL, Idaho — Brundage Mountain Resort is replacing the Centennial Triple Chair with a high-speed quad chair. The renovation is part of the resort's 10 year improvement plan, which includes a new lodge, on-site lodging and many on-mountain upgrades.

The chair will be installed in time for the 2023-2024 winter season, with construction starting this summer.

The new chair will have a vertical rise of 1,616 feet, and it's high-speed capabilities will get riders to the summit in six minutes — much quicker than the previous 14 minutes, with uphill capacity improving from 1,300 people per hour, to 1,800 people per hour.

“Our priority is to maintain the low-key character of Brundage, while building toward a sustainable future. Keeping lift lines to a minimum and keeping slopes uncrowded is a top priority, and upgrading the Centennial lift is a key first step in improving and expanding our lift infrastructure," said Brundage Mountain President, Bob Looper.

Other improvement projects like the construction of a new Ski Patrol facility and updates to the Ski and Ride School are already underway. Brundage Mountain plans to invest between $25 - $30 million in the resort over the next few years.

An outline on the anticipated 10 year plan is available here.