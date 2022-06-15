Brundage Mountain offering skiing and mountain biking this weekend

Summer looks a lot different on Brundage Mountain this year — beginning June 17, Brundage Mountain will offer both skiing and mountain biking for the opening weekend of the summer season.

Starting Friday, the scenic chairlift rides will start operating and on opening weekend visitors will be able to ski or snowboard. Plus, a small terrain park will be open this weekend for visitors to use.

The terrain park will be located just north of the BlueBird lift, at the top of the Main Street run. Those interested in winter sports activities like skiing or snowboarding can ride the Bluebird Express to the summit.

“Spring storms have left us with a solid snowpack on the top of the mountain,” says Brundage Mountain General Manager, Ken Rider. “While we’re working to clear and prep mountain biking and hiking trails from the base area up, we’ll be prepping four or five terrain park features near the summit.”

Some mountain bike trails are closed, but trails that run from the base area to mid-mountain will be open for cross-country riding. Bikers and hikers are encouraged to check the resort’s Summer Trail Report starting to track new trail openings.

2022-23 Winter Season Passholders and 2022 Summer Bike Park Passholders can ride the lift and park features at no additional charge. Adult tickets are available for $20 and youth are $15.

“It’s extremely rare to get the chance to make turns or hit rails in June, so while it’s not how we were expecting to open summer season, we’re pretty stoked about it,” added Rider.

Brundage Mountain will be open Fridays, Saturdays & Sundays June 17-19 and June 24-26 and Wednesday through Sunday operations starting June 29, with Bonus Days Monday, July 4, Tuesday, July 5 and Monday, September 5.