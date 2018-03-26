Brundage Mountain extends ski season

McCALL, ID - March storms have added more than three feet of fresh snow to the snowpack at Brundage Mountain, allowing the McCall ski area to extend its season with an additional weekend of operations April 14 and 15, according to ski resort officials.

Brundage Mountain will be open seven days a week through Sunday, April 8. After that, the ski area will be closed on weekdays -- but plans to operate Saturday and Sunday, April 14 & 15.

“We have the deepest snowpack we’ve seen all season,” said resort spokesperson April Whitney. “It’s always our goal to offer the best and longest season possible, and this wintery spring weather is allowing us to do that.”

Brundage Mountain’s snow depths range from 60 inches at the 5,840-foot elevation to 99 inches at the 7,640-foot summit. Brundage has seen between 236 inches and 280 inches of season snowfall, with more than three feet at the base area during the month of March alone, Whitney said.

“The extended season will bring some sunny corn snow days. Or more powder. Either way, we’re not ready to quit,” she added.

Brundage Mountain’s Crazy Daze and Pond Skimming celebration will take place as originally scheduled on Saturday, April 7.

