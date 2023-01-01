Broncos Year in Review: Boise State make Mountain West Championship, and a bowl game, finishing the year 10-4

BOISE, Idaho — Earlier this month, the Boise State Broncos lost in the Mountain West Championship against Fresno State. Although they lost they salvaged the season, and have a lot to look forward to in 2023.

At the end of September, the Broncos were 2-2 and had just suffered a 17-point loss to the University of Texas at El Paso. The team was in need of a drastic change, and they did just that, firing Offensive Coordinator Tim Plough and replacing him with Dirk Koetter.

That same weekend, starting quarterback, Hank Bachmeier, decided to leave Boise State and start the process of transferring.

After that, Taylen Green was handed the keys to the Boise State offense, which completely turned the season around. The team won seven of their last eight regular season games en route to earning the right to host the Mountain West Championship.

The Broncos lost in that game 28-16 after not being able to muster much offense.

Although they lost in the championship game, their season was not over. They faced North Texas in the Frisco Bowl in Texas. They were able to end their season on a win, 35-32.