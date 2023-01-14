Broncos prepare for a trip to Wyoming to face the Cowboys

BOISE, Idaho — Boise State Men's Basketball is riding a three-game winning streak making them 3-1 in the Mountain West Conference. That record puts them in third place early in Mountain West competition.

On Saturday, they travel to Laramie to face off against Wyoming. The Cowboys have had a rough season so far. With a record of 5-11, all of their wins have come outside of conference games. They are the only team in the conference to not earn a victory yet.

Bronco's head coach, Leon Rice, is not overlooking their talent though, no matter what their record says.

“There’s not one chance that we’re underestimating them or looking at their record or anything like that," Rice said on Friday. "We gotta go play an A-plus game or an A-game to be competitive.”

Rice has seen how close the Cowboys have played teams like San Diego State. Against the Aztecs, Wyoming only lost by five points.

Rice has said frequently how tough it is to play in the Mountain West. The league is beginning to garner some national respect for how it's teams have played this season. It is something Rice attributes to the conference's complete strength.

“Going to get a road win in the Mountain is one of the hardest things to do," Rice said. "I think the work that all of us did in the preseason in the schedules that we hammered out to get those numbers, it’s playing dividends no doubt.”

The game tips off at 9 PM MT and you can watch it on FS1.